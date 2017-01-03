Cantigny announces photo contest winners
Mary Brown's close-up of a big-eyed bullfrog was voted the top photo by visitors last year to Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Angela Cichosz's black-and-white portrait of Summer, one of the "Four Seasons" statues located just west of the McCormick Mansion, came in third in the popular vote among visitors.
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|13 hr
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|14 hr
|Nicole Temple
|259
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
|Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|snake eyes
|8
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Jan 1
|Get help
|111
