BrightSide presents 'Moon Over Buffalo'

Monday Jan 23

BrightSide Theatre, a professional theater company performing in Naperville's historic downtown district, will continue its sixth season with the Broadway classic "Moon Over Buffalo." Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays, March 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26, at the theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

