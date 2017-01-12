Benjamin District 25 moves ahead with...

Benjamin District 25 moves ahead with April referendum

Tuesday

Benjamin Elementary District 25 would renovate obsolete science labs, replace aging technology and make other building repairs if voters approve a $4.9 million spending plan this spring. The school board unanimously decided Monday to put the question on the ballot April 4. The request comes more than a year after officials began studying the proposal that would restructure how the district pays back its debt.

