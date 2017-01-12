Benjamin District 25 moves ahead with April referendum
Benjamin Elementary District 25 would renovate obsolete science labs, replace aging technology and make other building repairs if voters approve a $4.9 million spending plan this spring. The school board unanimously decided Monday to put the question on the ballot April 4. The request comes more than a year after officials began studying the proposal that would restructure how the district pays back its debt.
