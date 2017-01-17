$2.7 million STEM lab in the works fo...

$2.7 million STEM lab in the works for Stratford Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Herald

Carol Stream Elementary District 93 educators aren't just relying on architects to design a new learning space at Stratford Middle School. They've sought input from Adler Planetarium, suburban business owners, parents and students to try to rethink traditional science classrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Dave Bishop 271
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Tue Do It Do It Do It... 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Autumn 4
So Sorry Shut Up Jan 13 VW Beetle 144
The Palos Hills poster Jan 13 Its me 96
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC