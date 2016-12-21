Warrenville park director retires after 17 years
Things weren't exactly rosy 17 years ago when Diane Dillow took the reins as executive director of the Warrenville Park District. This was in August 1999 and the district was struggling on many levels -- especially financially -- after two failed referendum attempts.
