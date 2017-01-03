Search continues for temporary Carol Stream village hall
Trustees have chosen an exterior design, shown in this rendering by Williams Architects, for the expansion of the Carol Stream village hall on Gary Avenue. Carol Stream village employees and police are set to move out of their village hall in March before crews break ground on an expansion of the Gary Avenue building.
