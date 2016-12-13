Naperville Park Board Passes Resoluti...

Naperville Park Board Passes Resolution to Enhance Habitat for Monarch Butterflies

At their December 13, 2016 meeting, the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to "enhance and expand available habitat for Monarch butterflies and other native pollinators." The idea for a resolution came from a local advocacy group, the DuPage Monarch Project, whose members approached the Park District in October 2016 with a request to further enhance Monarch butterfly habitat already present in the District's parks and to increase awareness of the Monarch's plight.

