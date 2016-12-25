Illinois Supreme Court clarifies snow...

Illinois Supreme Court clarifies snow-shoveling law's protections for property owners

4 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Property owners can take comfort, but shouldn't lapse into negligence, now that the Illinois Supreme Court has clarified a 1979 state law protecting them from some slip-and-fall lawsuits. The high court reaffirmed earlier this month that the Snow and Ice Removal Act shields property owners from liability if someone gets hurt because they didn't do a good enough job of shoveling, but only when the snow or ice was the result of natural conditions.

