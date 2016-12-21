Illinois high court clears doubt over snow-shoveling law
The Illinois Supreme Court reaffirmed earlier this month that the Snow and Ice Removal Act shields property owners from liability if someone gets hurt because they didn't do a good enough job of shoveling, but only when the snow or ice was the result of natural conditions.
