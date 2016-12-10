Glenbard North stages encore performa...

Glenbard North stages encore performance of 'Smokefall'

Friday Dec 16

For the first time since 1992, a Glenbard North High School Theatre production has been selected to be shared next month at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. To help students prepare for the festival, the cast and crew will present an encore performance of its production of "Smokefall" on Jan. 3. What: "Smokefall" encore performance When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 Where: Glenbard North High School, 990 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream Cost: $8 Info: 653-7000 or glenbardnorthhs.org Written by Noah Haidle, "Smokefall" is a family drama in which magical realism collides with manic vaudeville.

Carol Stream, IL

