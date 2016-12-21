Glenbard North presents encore production of 'Smokefall'
An encore performance of Glenbard North High School's production of "Smokefall" will be presented at 7:30 Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the school, 990 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream. The production has been selected to be shared at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival later in January, a honor that Glenbard North has not had since 1992.
