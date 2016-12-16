Children's orthopedic assessment clinic on Jan. 12

Princeton Elks Lodge 1461, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, will sponsor a free children's orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, Jan. 12. The clinic is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

