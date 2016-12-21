Carol Stream OKs study for new bike path
With an established system of bike trails on the northwest side of town, Carol Stream is shifting gears to start plans on a new path serving the village's southernmost neighborhoods. Trustees have approved a $159,933 preliminary engineering study into a bike path that would connect residents in apartment complexes near Community Park to businesses on Schmale Road to the west and the Great Western Trail to the north.
