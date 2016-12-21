Carol Stream church ushers in Christmas with carols

Bathed in candlelight, the congregation of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carol Stream ushered Christmas in Saturday afternoon with carols and hymns. Like other Christian churches throughout the suburbs that gathered to celebrate on Christmas Eve, Our Savior will hold three services Saturday, with the last one at 11 p.m. Nearly 300 smiling parishioners came to the 3 p.m. service to pray and share the joy of the season with music.

