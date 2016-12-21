Carol Stream church ushers in Christmas with carols
Bathed in candlelight, the congregation of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carol Stream ushered Christmas in Saturday afternoon with carols and hymns. Like other Christian churches throughout the suburbs that gathered to celebrate on Christmas Eve, Our Savior will hold three services Saturday, with the last one at 11 p.m. Nearly 300 smiling parishioners came to the 3 p.m. service to pray and share the joy of the season with music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Tylerman747
|198
|Matchmaker?
|Sat
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC