Bartlett church hosts live nativity
Church members Jean and David Cornelius, along with son Robert, all of Carol Stream, have been participating for four years. Jean played one of the three kings, husband David played a shepherd, Robert portrayed Joseph, and Kaitlyn Riley, Robert's girlfriend, played Mary.
