10 Tax Developments that Affect Churches and Clergy

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Dec. 15, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Several important tax developments in 2016 will affect 2017 tax reporting by ministers, church staff, and churches. Richard Hammar lists the top ten developments in the January/February issue of Church Law & Tax Report , including: Find explanations of all ten tax developments in the January/February issue of Church Law & Tax Report , and stay current on changing tax developments that affect churches throughout the year by subscribing to Church Law & Tax Report .

