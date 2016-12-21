Pace to install bus shelters on Gary Avenue in Carol Stream
Carol Stream commuters will be able to take cover from the elements in bus shelters Pace will install by late winter or early spring along Gary Avenue. The shelters will have some modern conveniences, such as solar-powered lighting, QR codes that riders can scan with their smartphones to check bus schedules and illuminated ads.
