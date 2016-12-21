DuPage County and Local Students Celebrate Cool Yule

DuPage County partnered with CCSD93 to make environmentally friendly ornaments for the holiday tree on display in the JTK Administration Building. As part of the Cool Yule program, students submitted more than 1,500 ornaments to hang on the tree and garland around the atrium.Alyssa Caballero This holiday season, DuPage County's Environmental Division partnered with Community Consolidated School District 93 to celebrate the holidays in an environmentally friendly way through a new program called Cool Yule.

