District 25 wants input on borrowing plan
Benjamin Elementary District 25 will hold two open houses this week to get feedback on a borrowing plan that would require voter approval. The roughly 725-student district that serves portions of Carol Stream and West Chicago is considering a spring ballot question that would seek permission to issue $4.9 million in bonds to finance improvements in its two schools.
