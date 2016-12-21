Carol Stream police planning temporary move to Glendale Heights Civic Center
Carol Stream village employees and police are set to move out of their village hall in March before crews break ground on an expansion of the Gary Avenue building. Carol Stream police will run some of their operations out of the Glendale Heights Civic Center during a roughly $19 million project to expand and update village hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|9 hr
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC