Tractor trailer crash at Laureles Grade
Tow crews haul off the remains of a tractor trailer that crashed at Carmel Valley Road and Laureles Grade in Carmel Valley on Wednesday. The tractor trailer was unable to stop as it approached Carmel Valley Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
