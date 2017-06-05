Santa Cruz Pride 2017 shows a unified...

Santa Cruz Pride 2017 shows a unified front

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Spectators and participants of all ages attended the Santa Cruz Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Santa Cruz on Sunday. Activities and vendors catering to all age groups were stationed along Pacific Avenue and at the festival grounds between Cathcart, Cedar and Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 14 hr Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May '17 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC