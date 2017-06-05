Santa Cruz Pride 2017 shows a unified front
Spectators and participants of all ages attended the Santa Cruz Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Santa Cruz on Sunday. Activities and vendors catering to all age groups were stationed along Pacific Avenue and at the festival grounds between Cathcart, Cedar and Lincoln.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Zappacrappa422
|120
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC