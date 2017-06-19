Monterey Pop celebrates 50th with Eri...

Monterey Pop celebrates 50th with Eric Burdon, Norah Jones

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Miami Herald

A pair of women walk with flowers in their hair during the Monterey International Pop Festival Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif. The festival turned 50 on Friday and celebrated its anniversary by kicking off another three-day concert that's bringing back a few acts from half a century ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May '17 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC