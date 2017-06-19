EDIBLE: Chophouse ready to fill Lokal...

EDIBLE: Chophouse ready to fill Lokal void in Carmel Valley.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Brendan Jones is happily done with his restaurant career. His former Lokal restaurant, which had a polarizing effect on people, was seen being redecorated earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May '17 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 21 at 8:55PM PDT

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC