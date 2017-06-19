Carmel Valley residents continue to b...

Carmel Valley residents continue to battle 31-unit Val Verde project.

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Monterey County planners told the Planning Commission last month that a development off of Rio Road and Val Verde Drive would be a benefit because of seven units of affordable housing and having shopping within walking distance, but opponents say its a bad example of urban infill in an area that is mostly rural. Monterey County planners told the Planning Commission last month that a development off of Rio Road and Val Verde Drive would be a benefit because of seven units of affordable housing and having shopping within walking distance, but opponents say its a bad example of urban infill in an area that is mostly rural.

