Bangor Chamber Singers perform at Car...

Bangor Chamber Singers perform at Carnegie Hall for 4th straight year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: NJ.com

The Bangor High School Chamber Singers performed with the New England Symphonic Ensemble at Carnegie Hall earlier this month. The Bangor Singers joined voices from the University of Maine, the Massachusetts South Shore Festival Choir, the University of Louisiana, and the Hartnell Community Choir from Carmel Valley, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 11 Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May '17 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC