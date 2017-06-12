Bangor Chamber Singers perform at Carnegie Hall for 4th straight year
The Bangor High School Chamber Singers performed with the New England Symphonic Ensemble at Carnegie Hall earlier this month. The Bangor Singers joined voices from the University of Maine, the Massachusetts South Shore Festival Choir, the University of Louisiana, and the Hartnell Community Choir from Carmel Valley, Calif.
