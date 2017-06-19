A Walk About Town: Exploring the Carmel River with artist Paola Berthoin
If you get close to the Carmel River this spring, you're certain to hear music. Water music, that is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC