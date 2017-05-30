UPDATED: Cal Fire responds to a vegetation fire in Carmel Valley.

Members of the public look at smoke rising from a vegetation fire off Schulte Road in Carmel Valley on Thursday afternoon, May 25. Members of the public look at smoke rising from a vegetation fire off Schulte Road in Carmel Valley on Thursday afternoon, May 25. UPDATE: As of 4:45pm, Cal Fire Capt. John Spooner reports the fire is just under a half an acre, and is about 30-percent contained.

