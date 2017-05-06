The Quail Motorcycle Gathering

John Goldman, far right, accepts the Best in Show award at the 9th annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel for his 1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix race bike. John Goldman, far right, accepts the Best in Show award at the 9th annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel for his 1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix race bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.