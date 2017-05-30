Squid Fry 05.25.17: Too Soon...

Squid Fry 05.25.17: Too Soon...

Thursday May 25

TOO SOONa Squid has barely recovered from the hangover that followed the 2016 presidential election, and isn't ready to brace for another. Lucky for Squid, there's only one June 6 election in Monterey County - two tax measures for the city of Seaside - giving Squid a chance to log a fleeting summer vacation in warmer waters.

