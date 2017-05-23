Holman Ranch Tavern to open in former Will's Fargo.
Hunter Lowder and Nick Elliot have been active in Carmel Valley's chamber of commerce, and feel the reinvention will fit better with the area's business culture. A strong roster of cocktails and 7pm closing time helps put the emphasis on casual after-work dining.
