Garland Ranch Regional Park: Tranquility in Monterey County

When venturing along California's coast and the cooler temperatures arrive and the fog swirls all around you, it's nice to know that blue skies and warm sunshine are often little more than a short drive inland. Thanks to previous travels, as temperatures dropped to chilly and cloudy 55 degrees midday on the Monterey Peninsula , we knew just where to find a little warmth and sun.

