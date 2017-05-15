File Photo - a D.R. Horton home build...

File Photo - a D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California July 28, 201

A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California July 28, 2015. In the first quarter of this year, local residential building permits were at their lowest since the Great Recession - largely because of a drop-off in apartment construction, said data from the Construction Industry Research Board.

