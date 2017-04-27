Western Growers backs Trump on NAFTA Western Growers backs President Trump's decision against withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qcsSHy President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.