Call for transparency: Group spells out a RESISTa on Montereya s Del Monte Beach
The Monterey Peninsula Resistance Statement spell out “RESIST” on the beach and had a picture taken of it from the air during Saturday's Tax Day demonstration. Instead, about 100 people used their bodies to spell out the word “RESIST.” It was a potent political message to President Donald Trump to release his taxes to prove he has no conflicts of interest.
Read more at Monterey County Herald.
