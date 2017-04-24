Call for transparency: Group spells o...

Call for transparency: Group spells out a RESISTa on Montereya s Del Monte Beach

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Monterey County Herald

The Monterey Peninsula Resistance Statement spell out “RESIST” on the beach and had a picture taken of it from the air during Saturday's Tax Day demonstration. Instead, about 100 people used their bodies to spell out the word “RESIST.” It was a potent political message to President Donald Trump to release his taxes to prove he has no conflicts of interest.

Carmel Valley, CA

