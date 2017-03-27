Temporary road to open in Cachagua
Carmel Valley >> More than a month after Monterey County officials closed Cachagua Road at mile marker 1.5 because of a washout, Public Works plans to open a temporary road Saturday afternoon to allow traffic around the slide area. The only way for residents to make it out was to drive the other way around Cachagua Road, approximately 20 miles.
