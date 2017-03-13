Rep. Panetta says Trump speech still divisive, but agrees with one point
Washington >> Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, issued his assessment of President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday and said Trump continues to deliver “the same divisive and dangerous message he used throughout his campaign.” But the congressman said, “I do agree with one thing he mentioned last night, and that is that it is long past time for Democrats and Republicans to work together to construct policy,” said Panetta. “I will fight to ensure that those policies include our shared values we hold dear on the Central Coast.” And Panetta said he has found two neighboring representatives who hold similar views on the need for comprehensive immigration reform.
