Packard, Panetta blast Trumpa s executive order on climate change

Wednesday Mar 29

Monterey >> Julie Packard, the executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said she was dismayed by President Donald Trump's executive order rolling back U.S. policies to combat global climate change, while Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, called it a “big step backwards.” “Monterey Bay Aquarium is dismayed by the actions included in the executive order,” Packard said in a prepared statement. “The order represents a setback in U.S. leadership on climate change, the greatest environmental challenge of our time.

