New motorcycle collection now open to the public in Carmel Valley
With that in mind, the 165 - and counting - motorbikes on display in his new Moto Talbott Collection museum in Carmel Valley Village make for an entertaining anthology as well as eye candy. They hail from 16 countries, with the earliest model from 1911 and the latest from the early '80s, spread across two floors in a renovated former office building.
