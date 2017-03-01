New motorcycle collection now open to...

New motorcycle collection now open to the public in Carmel Valley

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: SFGate

With that in mind, the 165 - and counting - motorbikes on display in his new Moto Talbott Collection museum in Carmel Valley Village make for an entertaining anthology as well as eye candy. They hail from 16 countries, with the earliest model from 1911 and the latest from the early '80s, spread across two floors in a renovated former office building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec '16 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC