Monterey Bay sanctuary appears protected from executive order

Monterey >> The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary will not be directly affected by President Donald Trump's executive order that dismantles environmental protections, say Central Coast leaders, but they are ready to address any moves to reverse the sanctuary's protections if it comes to that. Reversing those protections “would be absolutely devastating to the Monterey Bay and our coastline,” said Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, in an email.

