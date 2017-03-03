Heart-stopping clip shows a biker narrowly avoiding a deer
Biker Christopher Bull was out on a relaxing drive in Carmel Valley, California in January when he had an unexpected surprise on his journey. While driving along a curve in the road, a deer suddenly pops out from the shadows, just inches from his front tire.
