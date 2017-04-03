Carmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & Art

Carmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors . "Lucky for those curious in spirit who venture just a short distance off the beaten path eastward on Carmel Valley Road..." Some of Carmel Valley's allure rests in the sense that it still imbues a rugged remoteness of California's wild west, all in spite of proximity to the bustling California coast.

