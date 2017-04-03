Carmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & Art
Carmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors . "Lucky for those curious in spirit who venture just a short distance off the beaten path eastward on Carmel Valley Road..." Some of Carmel Valley's allure rests in the sense that it still imbues a rugged remoteness of California's wild west, all in spite of proximity to the bustling California coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ...
|Apr 2
|prophet
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|100
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar 15
|Fred
|5
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC