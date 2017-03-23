A new generation of activists has found a purpose, but searches for strategy.
A woman applauds while listening to U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, speak at Hartnell College at a Feb. 12 forum on immigration. "We are fighting, we are resisting," Panetta said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|14 min
|Sickly
|99
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar 15
|Fred
|5
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb '17
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC