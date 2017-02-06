Town hall meeting with Congressman Pa...

Town hall meeting with Congressman Panetta on immigration

Salinas >> Seeking to hear directly from Central Coast residents, Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, will host an immigration town hall meeting regarding concerns about President Trump's executive orders on immigration. President Trump has signed three executive orders, since he took office Jan. 20, covering a range of immigration issues including, border security, law enforcement, national security and refugees.

