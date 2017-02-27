Rain takes its toll: Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge condemned
A cracked column supporting the Highway 1 Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Feb. 13. Caltrans has declared the bridge beyond repair and that it will need to be replaced. Big Sur >> The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 in Big Sur is beyond repair and will need to be removed and replaced, Caltrans said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC