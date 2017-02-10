M-A grad Alan Masaoka is respected glass artist with many private and public installations

Given his robost portfolio of private and public glass art, Menlo-Atherton High School alum Alan Masaoka surprised us: He didn't go to art school nor even study art at either M-A nor the College of San Mateo. During a recent visit to his Carmel Valley studio, he explained: "I've always been interested in art and was good at drawing and sketching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.