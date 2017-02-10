M-A grad Alan Masaoka is respected gl...

M-A grad Alan Masaoka is respected glass artist with many private and public installations

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: InMenlo.com

Given his robost portfolio of private and public glass art, Menlo-Atherton High School alum Alan Masaoka surprised us: He didn't go to art school nor even study art at either M-A nor the College of San Mateo. During a recent visit to his Carmel Valley studio, he explained: "I've always been interested in art and was good at drawing and sketching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan '17 BIKSU 4
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec '16 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov '16 Cjay22 8
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC