How they voted, Feb. 12

The Del Mar City Council met Monday in closed session to discuss litigation. In open session, the council heard public comment on a proposal for road and sidewalk work on Camino del Mar from Carmel Valley to Fourth Street, and decided to appoint a subcommittee to work with staff to bring a revised project back to the council.

