Fire District marks 10 years
Fire District marks 10 years of enhanced life saving Regional Fire District is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing advanced life support to residents Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2l8BeAm Monterey County Regional Fire District celebrates the tenth anniversary of advanced life support services that are provided on the 68 Corridor, Division Chief Eric Ulwelling, reported. "We're always improving and extending our services and can currently provide service within seven minutes or less, 90 percent of the time," Ulwelling said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC