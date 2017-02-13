Fire District marks 10 years

Fire District marks 10 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Salinas Californian

Fire District marks 10 years of enhanced life saving Regional Fire District is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing advanced life support to residents Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2l8BeAm Monterey County Regional Fire District celebrates the tenth anniversary of advanced life support services that are provided on the 68 Corridor, Division Chief Eric Ulwelling, reported. "We're always improving and extending our services and can currently provide service within seven minutes or less, 90 percent of the time," Ulwelling said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Mon howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec '16 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC