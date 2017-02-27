Evacuation orders lifted in Monterey County as flood waters recede
Monterey >> After the rain let up in the overnight hours, flood waters receded Tuesday morning and allowed Monterey County to lift evacuation orders for Bolsa Knolls and Carmel Valley. Evacuation centers for Bolsa Knolls, an unincorporated neighborhood of Salinas, and Carmel Valley were closed Tuesday morning.
