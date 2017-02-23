County eyes sustainable hospitality Costa Rica and Monterey.County are nearly 3,000 miles apart, but they share some commonalities. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mdiLDI MONTEREY -- Costa Rica and Monterey County are nearly 3,000 miles apart, but they share some commonalities -- both are abundant with natural resources, picturesque coastlines and national parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.